Former 'ALF' child star Benji Gregory dies at 46

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Benji Gregory, the former child star best known for his role on the hit sitcom "ALF," has died. He was 46.

Gregory died on June 13 in Peoria, Arizona. According to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, his cause of death is still pending.

Gregory rose to fame playing Brian Tanner on "ALF," which aired from 1986 to 1990. He also made several appearances on the show "Punky Brewster."

Gregory was born in the Los Angeles area. After his career in entertainment, he enlisted in the Navy in 2003 and later became an aerographer's mate.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.