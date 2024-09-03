Best ABC Secret Sales on wellness products just for you

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best wellness products on sale, with deals on comfort and personal care up to 60% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best wellness products

59% off Cubii Cubii Cushii Lumbar Cushion $20.00

$49.00 Shop Now

Sit better with added support from Cubii. The Cushii Lumbar Cushion fits against the back of your couch, chair or car seat for better posture and less stress on your lower back. The memory foam construction offers immediate support while the adjustable strap makes it simple to place in the optimal position on office chairs, armless chairs and more. Portable and lightweight for easy use anywhere.

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Loungewear $40 to $97.50

$80.00 - $195.00 Shop Now

Lounge in luxury with Cozy Earth. This assortment features richly soft stretch-knit, brushed bamboo & fabulous fleece in tees, joggers, shorts and more for women and men. The new CityScape collection is relaxed and easy to wear for the transition to cooler temperatures, no wonder it's always an Oprah favorite. Plus, free shipping!

31% off Yenta + Posha Yenta + Posha No-Show Cushion Lounge Socks $13.00

$19.00 Shop Now

Give your feet the ultimate treat. Yenta + Posha lounge socks offer the comfort of a cushioned slipper with an ultra-thin upper, so you can go from lounging to shoes in a snap. Featuring an anti-skid bottom and heel grip for a no-show look that's as comfortable as it is fashionable. Choose from a variety of colors or grab one of each!

38% to 48% off Cariloha Bedding Cariloha Bedding $30.00 to $160.00

$49.00 - $309.00 Shop Now

Sleep comfy, cool and clean with Cariloha's luxuriously soft bedding. Crafted with fabric derived from sustainable bamboo, so it's twice as soft and cooler than cotton. The odor- and allergy-resistant properties help these sheets smell fresher and last longer. Choose from Resort Sateen or Classic Twill.

29% to 40% off Yikes Twins Yikes Twins Hooded Towels and Slippers $15.00 to $29.50

$25.00 - $42.00 Shop Now

Bathtime just got a lot more fun. Who wouldn't love a hooded towel with bright, bold designs like dinosaurs, unicorns & sharks? After drying off, the sweet slippers feature non-slip bottoms for grip from bath to bed. Spark joy and imagination with this collection from Yikes Twins.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.