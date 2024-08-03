Celebrating creativity, imagination as best-seller 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' comes to life

HOLLYWOOD -- Since 1955, "Harold and the Purple Crayon" has been a staple in children's literature. Now, the beloved children's book is launching into theaters as a live-action film starring Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, and Lil Rel Howery. The book was written by Crockett Johnson, with a story that preaches the importance of creativity and the immeasurable power of our imagination.

In this big screen version, Levi plays the title role, and loves the film's message. "One of the big takeaways from the movie is really embracing your creativity, your imagination, and value in yourself. Believing in yourself."

And that belief should be encouraged at any and every age. Deschanel and Howery are part of the ensemble cast.

"Grownups think that you need to sacrifice your creativity and sense of fun at the altar of being responsible," said Deschanel. "But you don't have to. You can still maintain that childlike sense of wonder and also be a grownup at same time."

Howery agrees. "When you decide to take everything all too serious it does mess with your creative juices, it does mess with your imagination. it doesn't help your will to live!"

The film, like the book, reminds us that life is colorful... and, complicated.

"It allows us to have more patience and grace with each other and with ourselves,' said Levi "We all have far more in common than we have not in common... I think it's important that honor that in each other."

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" is in theaters now.