200-acre brush fire erupts in Pacific Palisades, threatens structures amid powerful windstorm

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A 200-acre brush fire erupted Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, threatening structures as a powerful windstorm battered the region.

The quick-moving fire was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive, just north of the Palisades Hills Recreation Center, sending a massive plume of smoke rose above the Santa Monica Mountains.

"The Palisades Fire is burning near Palisades Drive," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement from NotifyLA alert system. "Those nearby should get set for a potential wildfire evacuation by gathering supplies and loved ones."

A massive contingent of Los Angeles city and county firefighting resources were deployed to the scene, including helicopters and Super Scoopers.

No mandatory evacuation orders had been issued as of 11 a.m.

In a statement released at 11:13 a.m., Pepperdine University noted that fire officials predicted the fire had the potential to spread to as many as 200 acres "in the next 20 minutes as the winds push it from the northeast toward the Pacific Ocean. The fire is not presently a threat to the Malibu campus, though smoke from the fire is visible from campus."

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.