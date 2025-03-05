In-N-Out says Trump's tariffs won't affect prices

"Fun Fact: Any newly imposed Tariff will not affect prices at In-N-Out Burger," the restaurant chain wrote on X.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're wondering if In-N-Out prices will be impacted by the newly imposed tariffs, the restaurant chain says they won't.

"Fun Fact: Any newly imposed Tariff will not [ affect ] prices at In-N-Out Burger," read a post on X.

"In-N-Out has manufacturing facilities in California and a suburb of Dallas. In-N-Out ensures that each new store is within 500 miles of a patty-making facility. As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out.

Hence, why In-N-Out is slow on expanding. Facilities must be close to restaurants."

Tariffs long-promised by President Donald Trump's administration went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The move impacts products from Mexico, Canada and China -- the three largest trading partners of the United States -- meaning that it could impact prices for everything from gasoline to avocados to iPhones.

At the beginning of his second term, Trump set March 4 as the start date for 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariff on Chinese goods -- which, as of Tuesday, rises to 20%, per an amended executive order on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump confirmed that the tariffs would take effect the following day.

