Newsom vetoes bill to help undocumented migrants buy homes in CA

A California proposal could make undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans through the state's first-time homebuyers program.

A California proposal could make undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans through the state's first-time homebuyers program.

A California proposal could make undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans through the state's first-time homebuyers program.

A California proposal could make undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans through the state's first-time homebuyers program.

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Friday that would have made some undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans.

This comes a day after former President Donald Trump said he would ban mortgages for undocumented migrants in a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Thursday.

The measure AB 1840, would have expanded the state's California Dream for All Program to allow undocumented migrants living in the state to use it.

The bill would have prohibited "an applicant who meets all other requirements for a loan under the program... be disqualified solely based on the applicant's immigration status."

The program, which was launched in 2023, provides up to 20% for down payment or closing costs, not to exceed $150,000. The homebuyer would have to repay the original down payment loan, plus a share of the home's increase value upon selling the property.

Applicants would also would have had to meet certain eligibility requirements, like being a first-time homebuyer and having at least one of the borrowers be a first-generation homebuyer.

The video above is from a previous report.