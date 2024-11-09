Wild chase ends in Inglewood after suspect drives on rim

A suspect in a reported stolen car speeded on surface and even drove on a shredded tire during a dangerous chase that ended in Inglewood.

Suspect leads authorities on chase through LA A suspect in a reported stolen car speeded on surface and even drove on a shredded tire during a dangerous chase that ended in Inglewood.

Suspect leads authorities on chase through LA A suspect in a reported stolen car speeded on surface and even drove on a shredded tire during a dangerous chase that ended in Inglewood.

Suspect leads authorities on chase through LA A suspect in a reported stolen car speeded on surface and even drove on a shredded tire during a dangerous chase that ended in Inglewood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a reported stolen car speeded on surface and even drove on a shredded tire during a dangerous chase that ended in Inglewood.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 4:30 p.m. Friday as the suspect drove recklessly in the South Los Angeles area.

The driver weaved wildly through traffic, driving the wrong way on some streets and cut directly in front of a Metro bus.

The vehicle at some point lost the front driver's side tire, resulting in sparks flying from the wheel rim as the motorist sped on local streets.

The driver ultimately pulled over and he and a female passenger jumped out of the silver sedan.

The driver tested the door of a white pickup parked nearby in hopes of stealing it, but the door was locked. The pair ran down several streets, but were ultimately tracked down by pursuing sheriff's deputies near East 66th and Gay streets.

City News Service contributed to this report.