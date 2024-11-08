Chase suspect crashes head-on into police vehicle in Sherman Oaks, injuring officer, LAPD says

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase ended in Sherman Oaks on Friday morning when a suspect crashed head-on into an LAPD cruiser, injuring an officer, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of Costello Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a white Tesla, who was wanted on suspicion of assault, drove onto a dead-end street and made a U-turn, authorities said. The suspect then struck the police vehicle; a female officer suffered a leg injury.

The severity of the injury and whether the officer was transported to a hospital were not immediately clear.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff.