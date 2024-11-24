Chuck Woolery, game-show host known for 'Love Connection,' 'Wheel of Fortune,' dies at 83

Retired game show host Chuck Woolery, known for hosting "Love Connection" and the original "Wheel of Fortune," has died at 83, a close friend announced Saturday.

"It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away," Mark Young posted on X Saturday night. "Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother."

The statement was reposted on Woolery's official X account. Young is a friend and for the past decade cohosted a political podcast with Woolery.

Woolery hosted a number of game shows throughout his career, but was perhaps best known for the dating show "Love Connection," which aired from 1983 to 1994.

Before that he was the original host when Merv Griffin created "Wheel of Fortune" in 1975. He stayed with the show until a contract dispute in 1981 and was then replaced by Pat Sajak.

Retired game show host James Woolery appears at a 2010 event in Universal City, Calif.

Over the years, he also hosted "The Big Spin," "Scrabble" and "The Dating Game," among other shows and reality programs.

Since 2014, he cohosted with Young the "Blunt Force Truth" podcast, which examines current events with a conservative viewpoint.

Woolery was married four times and is survived by four children.

