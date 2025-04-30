City of Inglewood Presents Touch A Truck Event

The City of Inglewood is thrilled to host its first-ever Touch A Truck event on Saturday, May 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rogers Park.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Inglewood is thrilled to host its first-ever Touch A Truck event taking place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 11 AM - 2 PM.

This family-friendly outdoor experience gives kids the chance to get up close with the news vans, fire trucks, police cars, ambulances and other specialized vehicles. Come out and see our ABC7 Eyewitness News truck in-person!

Enjoy a day filled with arts & crafts, a photo booth, face painting, food trucks, and more!

Stop by our ABC7 Street Team's photo booth activation and take a photo home with you along with some free ABC7 Eyewitness swag!

To learn more about Touch A Truck, visit www.cityofinglewood.org

