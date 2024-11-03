City to unveil six-story Fernando Valenzuela mural in Boyle Heights on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- In honor of the late Fernando Valenzuela, the city of Los Angeles will unveil a six-story mural in Boyle Heights Sunday paying tribute to the legendary Dodger's enduring legacy as a champion.

City Councilman Kevin de León, who represents the 14th Council District, encompassing downtown and northeast L.A. neighborhoods, is expected to host a news conference to highlight the mural.

L.A. artist Robert Vargas will join the councilman and discuss his artwork that captures the "spirit and pride Valenzuela brought to the Dodgers and to the city,'' according to De León's office.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former Dodger Spanish-language announcer Jaime Jarrín and actor Edward James Olmos are also expected to attend.

The mural can be viewed at First Street at the 101 Freeway entrance, which De León previously described as a fitting location that "represents the heart of the community Valenzuela inspired throughout his career.''

The city council recently approved a resolution marking Nov. 1 as "Fernando Valenzuela Day,'' in honor of his birthday. Valenzuela, who died on Oct. 19, would have turned 64.

De Leon presented the resolution on Oct. 23 with support from several of his colleagues.

Valenzuela joined the Dodgers in 1980, and inspired what became known as "Fernandomania'' the following year. In his first years, he was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year Award and the Cy Young Award.

He was also named to six All-Star teams, threw a no-hitter in 1990 and won a Gold Glove Award in his career.

"Fernando's contributions to the game of baseball were matched only by his contributions to the city of Los Angeles, where he remains an icon of perseverance, humility, and cultural pride, helping to elevate the visibility of the Latino community and a beacon for future generations of diverse backgrounds,'' the resolution said.

