Personal connection for actor Gilles Marini with his new WWII movie 'Murder Company'

Gilles Marini stars in new movie about D-Day invasion, "Murder Company." Some U.S. soldiers are ordered to get a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines so he can assassinate a high-powered Nazi. Marini says this is the most serious role he's ever played.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Gilles Marini made a name for himself thanks to a now famous shower scene in the first "Sex and the City" movie. Then came "Dancing with The Stars"... "Brothers & Sisters"... "Switched at Birth"... "Days of Our Lives"...and lots of roles in between. Right now, he is thrilled about his newest role in the World War II movie, "Murder Company."

"Murder Company" is reportedly based on actual events involving a World War II mission that's never officially been acknowledged.

"Sometimes we didn't have to act. The dirt and sweating and it is warm and you're getting shot it. It was phenomenal!" said Marini.

It all happens during the D-Day invasion. Some U.S. soldiers are ordered to get a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines so he can assassinate a high-powered Nazi. Marini says this is 1000% the most serious role he's ever played.

"I mean, I had a blast, George, and--but very serious. All the way to the end, this guy has a mission, and he is going to accomplish it, no matter what it is," said Marini. "I wanted to be part of this film because what it really meant and what it explains. We need to not go back to these kinds of times."

During the war, Marini says his late grandmother saved members of the Jewish community. "My grandma was really involved during that time, and I wish she was still alive to see it, for sure."

Marini says like film like a part of his backstory.

"My entire thought during the film is, like, this is my wife, this is my family, this is all of it!" said Marini.

"Murder Company" also stars Kelsey Grammar. It's now in select theatres and on digital.