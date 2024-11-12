Mark Takano wins reelection to US House in California's 39th Congressional District

LOS ANGELES -- Democratic Rep. Mark Takano won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Monday.

Takano defeated Republican David Serpa. The congressman is a long-time incumbent, the ranking member on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and also sits on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Takano was previously a classroom teacher and a community college trustee.

The 39th Congressional District covers communities in Riverside County. The Associated Press declared Takano the winner at 9:08 p.m. EST.