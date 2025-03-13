24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died from cancer treatment complications, office says

ByClare Foran, CNN CNNWire logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 9:26PM
Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva has died due to complications from cancer treatment, according to a statement from the congressman's office.

"The Office of the 7th District of Arizona is saddened to announce the passing of Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva. Rep. Grijalva fought a long and brave battle. He passed away this morning due to complications of his cancer treatments," the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

