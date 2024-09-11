Diddy faces new claims of sexual abuse in lawsuit filed by former bandmate

NEW YORK -- A former bandmate of Sean "Diddy" Combs has accused him of terrorizing and sexually abusing her in a new lawsuit that also claimed she witnessed him beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

Dawn Richard, a member of Diddy's Danity Kane and Dirty Money groups, said in her lawsuit that on numerous occasions she witnessed Combs "brutally beat" his girlfriend.

"His persistent abuse included choking and strangling Ms. Ventura, striking her with his hands and with objects, slapping her, punching her, and throwing items at her, including a scalding hot pan," the lawsuit said.

"On many occasions, Ms. Richard tried to intervene, offering Ms. Ventura support and encouragement to leave Mr. Combs. Each time, Mr. Combs learned of her efforts to help Ms. Ventura and became enraged, threatening Ms. Richard's life with statements such as 'you want to die today,' 'I make n***** go missing' and 'I end people.'"

Richard accused Diddy of exploiting her while withholding her earnings, stealing her copyrighted works and subjecting her to "years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment, among other violations."

The lawsuit cited work the two did together on MTV's Making the Band 3 and 4, when it alleged "Mr. Combs deprived Ms. Richard and her Danity Kane bandmates of basic needs such as adequate food and sleep. When Ms. Richard or her Danity Kane bandmates requested meals or rest, Mr. Combs refused and chastised them with derogatory comments like 'you bitches don't want this' or 'y'all are not hungry enough' and 'I'm paying you bitches to work.'"