Disneyland workers authorize potential strike ahead of continued contract negotiations

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of workers at Disneyland voted late Friday to authorize a potential strike as contract negotiations drag on.

The strike authorization was approved by an overwhelming margin, nearly 99% of the members who cast votes, according to a union statement. The election was held by a coalition of four unions, which represents 14,000 Disney ride operators, store clerks, custodians, candy makers, ticket takers, parking attendants and other employees.

"We make Disneyland the place for family vacations, birthdays, and celebrations," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement. "We make the theme parks' profits and the magic you find across the resort. But instead of rewarding our hard work and dedication, Disney is intimidating, surveilling, and unlawfully disciplining members, harming our negotiations and our ability to get the contract we deserve."

Union leaders will now have the option to call a strike in the event that they are unable to negotiate a new contract deal with Disney.

A statement from Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson, reads, "We greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation. Master Services Council's strike authorization is not unusual as part of a negotiations process, and we look forward to continuing discussions at upcoming meetings on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. A strike date has not been scheduled, and Disneyland Resort continues to welcome guests."

Leaders from both sides return to the bargaining table starting Monday. Union members have been in talks with Disney over wage increases, safety measures, attendance policies and other benefits since April.

