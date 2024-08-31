Rapper, DJ Fatman Scoop dead at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

HAMDEN, Conn. -- Iconic New York rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by his family. The post read, in part, "It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop."

Scoop's tour manager, Birch Michael, on Facebook, wrote, "It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today. I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatman Scoop (@fatmanscoop)

Scoop was apparently performing at a venue at the Hamden Arts Commission Free Summer Concert Series on Friday night.

Video of the incident has circulated social media. Scoop can be seen engaging the crowd and collapsing mid-sentence.

News 8 in Connecticut reported that the rapper was rushed to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

