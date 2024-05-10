Talented 10-year-old musician aspires to be the next organist for Dodger baseball

'I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up.' Fourth grader Evan Waterson loves baseball, but he loves music even more. The talented 10-year old has a passion for playing the organ, and has set his sites on Dodger Stadium.

'I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up.' Fourth grader Evan Waterson loves baseball, but he loves music even more. The talented 10-year old has a passion for playing the organ, and has set his sites on Dodger Stadium.

'I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up.' Fourth grader Evan Waterson loves baseball, but he loves music even more. The talented 10-year old has a passion for playing the organ, and has set his sites on Dodger Stadium.

'I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up.' Fourth grader Evan Waterson loves baseball, but he loves music even more. The talented 10-year old has a passion for playing the organ, and has set his sites on Dodger Stadium.

SIERRA MADRE (KABC) -- When any of us get taken out to the ball game, there's so much to enjoy: the players, the food, the crowd... and of course the music. At my stadiums, the organ player is as important as the athletes!

And the one thing fourth grader Evan Waterson may love more than baseball is the organ. He started with piano lessons at nine years old and now, at 10 years old, he's already figured out his passion.

"I want to be the organist for the Dodgers when I grow up," said Waterson. "It's kind of an odd job. A lot of kids want to come and meet Mookie Betts or come on to the field and meet the players, but I want to meet the organist."

And Evan did just that. He got to meet Dieter Ruehle, the stadium organist for the LA Dodgers and LA Kings after a Dodgers game. He says Ruehle gave him some tips and showed him how to play 'lets go Dodgers!'

"Oh, it was so fun! I idolize Dieter Ruehle, he's awesome. He knows every single baseball organ song," said Waterson.

Evan's mom says she's proud of her son and happy he's found the thing that lights him up. she says she never has to tell Evan to practice.

"I have to get Evan off the organ. You know, he's constantly playing on his own. It's just his love, and his desire. This has all be motivated and driven by him," said Ashley Waterson.

On his way to becoming the Dodgers next stadium organist, Evan says he'll keep practicing the hits!