Dodgers bring 1-0 NLCS lead into Game 2 against Mets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers will have a bullpen game for the second time in four games when they face the New York Mets in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Dave Roberts said in his news conference following Sunday's 9-0 victory he was not sure who the opener would be but would "let those guys know'' Sunday night.

Jack Flaherty pitching seven innings Sunday -- only the second time in his 30 regular season and postseason starts in 2024 he had pitched at least seven innings -- gave the Dodgers "a lot of guys that are rested and rearing to go,'' Roberts said.

The Dodgers also had a bullpen game in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of their National League Division Series when eight pitchers limited the Padres to seven hits.

The Dodgers enter Monday's game three outs away from a record. If they are able to retire the Mets in the first inning without allowing a run, the Dodgers will set the record for consecutive scoreless innings in the postseason. The share the record of 33 innings with the Baltimore Orioles from the 1966 World Series when they faced the Dodgers.

Top performers

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 16-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 65 extra base hits (31 doubles and 34 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 11-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games:

Dodgers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

City News Service, Inc. and The Associated Press contributed to this report.