Shohei Ohtani cleared to play in World Series Game 3 after shoulder injury

Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder on a steal attempt in Game 2 of the World Series but manager Dave Roberts says the early tests of strength and range of motion were encouraging.

Dave Roberts encouraged by early test results after Ohtani injures arm Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder on a steal attempt in Game 2 of the World Series but manager Dave Roberts says the early tests of strength and range of motion were encouraging.

Dave Roberts encouraged by early test results after Ohtani injures arm Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder on a steal attempt in Game 2 of the World Series but manager Dave Roberts says the early tests of strength and range of motion were encouraging.

Dave Roberts encouraged by early test results after Ohtani injures arm Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder on a steal attempt in Game 2 of the World Series but manager Dave Roberts says the early tests of strength and range of motion were encouraging.

LOS ANGELES -- Shohei Ohtani put a major scare into the Los Angeles Dodgers when he injured his left shoulder late in their Game 2 win over the New York Yankees, but he has been cleared to play in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

"He's in a great spot. He's playing tomorrow," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN's Karl Ravech via text.

Ohtani, the Dodgers' designated hitter, suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during an attempted steal of second base in Saturday's 4-2 win.

Ohtani, who did not sit out any games because of injury this season, was tagged out on the steal attempt at second base to end the seventh inning and was slow to get up, rolling on the ground while grabbing his left arm.

Los Angeles was "encouraged" after the game as initial strength and range-of-motion tests came back positive.

The Dodgers boarded their flight to New York late Saturday night, but Ohtani was set to undergo his examination in Los Angeles and then fly out to New York to meet the team. The Dodgers will play Games 3, 4 and (potentially) 5 at Yankee Stadium on Monday, Tuesday and (if necessary) Wednesday.

The Dodgers lead the Yankees 2-0 in the series.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contributed to this report.