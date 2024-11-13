Dog found clinging to floating shopping cart finds 'furever' home

A 10-year-old dog has found her forever home thanks to the Arizona Humane Society, who rescued her from a canal back in June after she was found clinging to a submerged shopping cart.

Dorothea, a Chihuahua mix, would have had little to no chance of survival if not for the AHS and the Phoenix Fire Department staff who rescued her, the AHS said.

By using a ladder and various rescue devices, animal medical technician Hunter Stribling was able to pull the senior pup to safety.

Dorothea was brought to AHS's Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital after an initial medical assessment, where she was found to only have minor injuries.

Dorothea received a month of treatment, after which she was made available for adoption. According to AHS, Dorothea is now living with her "forever family" in Youngtown, Arizona.