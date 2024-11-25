Suspect in LAPD chase crashes into truck in South LA, trapping driver

It is believed a suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a domestic violence incident was fleeing officers when the SUV T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection.

It is believed a suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a domestic violence incident was fleeing officers when the SUV T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection.

It is believed a suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a domestic violence incident was fleeing officers when the SUV T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection.

It is believed a suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a domestic violence incident was fleeing officers when the SUV T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large SUV that was fleeing LAPD officers smashed into a pickup truck at a South Los Angeles intersection, trapping an innocent driver in his vehicle.

The violent crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Florence Avenue. It is believed a suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe involved in a domestic violence incident was fleeing officers when the SUV T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection.

The pickup driver was trapped and firefighters used equipment to extricate him from the mangled vehicle. He was later seen being taken in a wheelchair from the scene, appearing to be sitting up, conscious and alert.

The suspect was taken into custody.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

