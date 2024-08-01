Dramatic video shows moment SUV smashes into 7-Eleven; bystander hit

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

PHILADELPHIA -- One person was hurt after an SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven storefront in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store on Bustleton Avenue by Knorr Street.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI obtained surveillance video that shows the moment of impact.

In the video, you can see the SUV careening through the front of the store, striking a bystander who was standing out front.

The bystander suffered some broken bones in the crash.

Police say the driver was on Harbison Avenue, which also leads into the intersection, but appears to have lost control, clipping a truck parked outside the store and then smashing into the glass.

The driver was checked out at the scene.

WPVI is waiting to hear whether any charges will be filed.