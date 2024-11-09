Elections offices in Orange, Riverside counties receive bomb threat

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating two separate bomb threats targeting registrar offices in Southern California.

Election offices in Orange and Riverside counties were evacuated after each received bomb threats. No explosives were found in either building.

Both threats were sent via email, authorities said.

ABC News is reporting that these same types of threats have been happening at offices across the country.

