You could win a family four-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort

Enter for your chance to win a visit to the DISNEYLAND® Resort 70th Celebration

ABC7 is giving you the chance to win a family four-pack of 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to the Disneyland® Resort!

The Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration is finally here, and ABC7 wants to give you the chance to win a visit to experience this fun-filled event!

Experience the eagerly awaited return of the radiant Paint the Night parade and the vibrant Wondrous Journeys show at Disneyland® Park.

And over at Disney California Adventure® Park, you can enjoy an all-new World of Color Happiness! show presented by PANDORA ® Jewelry, hosted by Joy from Inside Out.

Don't miss out on the chance to Celebrate Happy at The Happiest Place on Earth!

Viewers should watch ABC7 Eyewitness News Monday - Friday starting at 6:00 a.m. PT beginning Monday, May 26, 2025 through Friday, June 6, 2025. There will be one new "SECRET CODE" that appears during each 6:00 a.m. show's broadcast.

During the Sweepstakes Period, you may enter the "SECRET CODE" at the ENTER button below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

Both a Theme Park reservation and valid ticket for the same Park on the same date are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability and not guaranteed. Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Check for show times. Visit Disneyland.com/Updates before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

© 2025 Disney, © Disney / Pixar 2025

For best results, enter the sweepstakes on your desktop or laptop computer at abc7.com/promotions.

If you need to change any of your personal information associated with our giveaways, go to my.disney.com or call 1-866-5DISNEY for assistance.