Long Beach families celebrate Autism Acceptance Day

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Families gathered at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach to celebrate Autism Acceptance Day.

"It's a day where everyone celebrates and expresses their appreciation for these individuals," said Gary Feldman, medical director of the Stramski Children's Developmental Center. "Autism is a very wide spectrum of behaviors. They save if you've seen one child with autism, you've seen one child with autism, they're not the same."

According to the CDC, one in 36 children in the United States will be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. For many families, this day is about spreading awareness and promoting inclusion.

"It makes me feel really good because before my child, I rarely heard the word autism," said Long Beach resident Perl Mendoza. "I had no idea with him, he's my third baby. I feel like a new mom because I have to teach him how to learn and navigate the world out there."

"We're always here and this is just one event to show our appreciation and how proud we are of the parents who go through so much to make sure their kids are happy, successful and they have the same opportunities as any other child, regardless of their diagnosis," said Ioana Pal, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Stramski Children's Developmental Center.

This year's celebration featured a new addition of therapy horses and a special visit from the Long Beach Fire Department. Kids were able to interact with the horses and get a glimpse inside the fire engine.

"They're a really amazing addition to our event. It's a small community event, but the more collaboration we can have with other hospitals, with other agencies, with therapy dogs and horses being around, the better," Pal said.