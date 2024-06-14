Fans have chance to interact with their favorite soccer superstar with 'The Messi Experience'

From the moment you step foot inside the Messi experience, be prepared to see the life story of Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

GLASSELL PARK (KABC) -- Lionel Messi is one of Soccer's superstars. His Argentina team won the last World Cup two years ago. And he's drawing big crowds wherever his Inter Miami team plays. Here in LA, there is a new exhibit where you can follow his career and take the "Messi experience."

"Not many people know what he went through to get to where he got," said David Rosenfeld, co-founder, Primo Entertainment. "It wasn't always easy for him. He had a lot of struggles a lot of challenges, a lot of criticism throughout his career."

With nine interactive installations, complete with immersive spaces, you'll feel like you're part of the pivotal moments of Lionel Messi's life and career. From his early days in Rosario, Argentina, to his illustrious career at Barcelona.

"Each room is unexpected...they don't know what's going to be in the next room and that's kind of the whole mystic of everything right," said Rosenfeld.

The experience takes you through the highs and lows of Messi's career. It also gives you an opportunity to play games and compete against your friends and family.

Messi was a big part of the creation of this experience.

"There hasn't been anything like this in the world especially of an athlete so he's very humbled and he's very excited and happy," said Rosenfeld.

Fans seem to love living their own "Messi moment."

"Definitely, they walk out with a wow," said Rosenfeld. "And then obviously you take your selfie, your picture with Messi so everyone loves that!"

The Messi experience officially opens Friday, June 14 and will be in Los Angeles for a limited time.

For more information, visit www.themessiexperience.com.