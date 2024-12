LA Galaxy fans celebrate team's MLS championship at Dignity Health Sports Park

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Galaxy players and fans celebrated the teams MLS Cup Champions win with a party at Dignity Health Sports Park's Legends Plaza.

The LA Galaxy took the MLS Cup with the 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls Saturday. It was the team's sixth title - but the first in a decade.

Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Jovelji each recorded a goal, while Gastón Brugman recorded an assist and was named MLS Cup MVP.