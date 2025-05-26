FBI reopens investigation into cocaine at White House, leaked Dobbs opinion

The FBI has decided to reopen or push for more resources for three major cases that garnered high-profile interest, Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Monday.

The cases include a 2021 pipe bomber, the cocaine found at the White House over the Fourth of July weekend in 2023 and a leaked landmark Supreme Court opinion.

"Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest," Bongino posted on X. "We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases.

"I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress," he added. "If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI."

In July 2023, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, cocaine was found at the White House, but the Secret Service had closed the case.

The FBI is also looking into who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, sending abortion rights decisions down to the state level. The Supreme Court's investigative authority looked into the leak but couldn't determine who the leaker was.

The pipe bombing case occurred when two explosive devices were placed outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee offices in Washington, D.C., a day before the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

The case has vexed law enforcement and was a talking point of FBI Director Kash Patel's even before he assumed his post as head of the FBI. Law enforcement has been unable to find out who placed the devices despite video evidence of the incidents.