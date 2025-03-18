Bribery trial of wife of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez begins Tuesday

Raegan Medgie has the latest in Lower Manhattan.

LOWER MANHATTAN -- The wife of former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez is set to get her day in court after being hit with bribery charges.

Jury selection is set begin Tuesday after a judge allowed her to stand trial separately from her husband following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Menendez is facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, fraud and extortion.

An indictment accuses both the 58-year-old and her senator husband of conspiring to accept gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz and other 'gifts,' which toatled hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This was apparently in exchange for Senator Menendez's help to businessmen and the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Nadine has pleaded not guiltyto all charges.

Meanwhile, her hsuband, was found guilty on bribery charges in July.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Ahead of his wife's trial, Menedez took to X to express his concern for the abrupt start in his wife's case.

He said, in part, "my wife, who just had reconstructive surgery, is being forced by the government to go to trial tomorrow."

Menendez says the trial should be delayed so his wife can fully recover.

