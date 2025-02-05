'Fight for Air Climb' participants to raise funds and awareness for lung health

The annual 'Fight for Air Climb' on Feb. 26 at the LA Memorial Coliseum hopes to raise over $250,000 to fight lung cancer, COPD, asthma and COVID-19.

Join Team ABC7 as we envision a world free of lung cancer and disease at the American Lung Association's Fight for Air Climb.

More than 1,000 participants are expected to gather for the climb at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

As part of the climb, participants can choose from three different stair challenges, including a course that goes around the entire stadium.

Stair challenges include one-quarter (approx. 1,700 steps), one-half (approx. 3,400 steps), or the entire stadium (approx. 6,800 steps).

Walkers can also skip the steps and take laps around the stadium on the climb's walking course, with one lap equaling a quarter mile.

This year, Team ABC7 aims to raise $20,000 to fund life-saving medical research, education, and advocacy.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono will serve as the climb's emcee.

While at the event, don't miss your opportunity to visit the ABC7 Street Team tent to win some prizes and get your photo taken in our photo booth experience.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum is located at 3911 S Figueroa St., in Los Angeles.

Fight for Air Climb - Southern California Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025

9:00 a.m. Registration & Check-In Opens

9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

10:00 a.m. Climb/Walk Begins

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Community Festival