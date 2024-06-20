Firefighter injured battling house fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a fire that engulfed a house in Lancaster.

The fire at the single-story home started around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on West Avenue C2 near 87th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

At least one firefighter was hurt with unspecified injuries and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The incident comes less than a week after another firefighter was killed in an explosion near Palmdale.