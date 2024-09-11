Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl says he fathered a child outside of his marriage

Musician Dave Grohl has shared some personal news about his family.

Musician Dave Grohl has shared some personal news about his family.

Musician Dave Grohl has shared some personal news about his family.

Musician Dave Grohl has shared some personal news about his family.

Musician Dave Grohl has shared some personal news about his family.

The Foo Fighters frontman announced that he recently became a father again, writing in a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday that his new baby girl was born "outside" of his marriage to his wife Jordyn Blum.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the former Nirvana band member continued in his statement. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

A representative for Grohl had no further comment beyond the Instagram statement.

Grohl has been married to Blum, a director, since 2003. They share three daughters - Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

The rock and roll legend did not share any information about the mother of his new baby girl in his post on Tuesday.

Grohl and Blum have kept their relationship and home life mostly private over the years, periodically appearing as a family on red carpets together.

They were recently seen attending Wimbledon together in London in July during the European leg of Foo Fighters' tour.