Fmr. Michigan asst. coach charged with hacking female computer accounts for intimate photos

DETROIT -- A former NFL and University of Michigan assistant football coach hacked into the computer accounts of thousands of college athletes seeking intimate photos and videos, according to an indictment filed Thursday.

Matt Weiss, who worked for the Baltimore Ravens before joining the University of Michigan in 2021, was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft.

Weiss, 42 of Ann Arbor, was fired in 2023 as Michigan's co-offensive coordinator after failing to cooperate with the school's investigation of his access to computers.

Phone and email messages seeking comment from his attorney, Doug Mullkoff, were not immediately returned Thursday.

From 2015 to 2023, Weiss gained access to databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor, the indictment states. He then got access to the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of thousands of athletes, according to the indictment.

"Weiss downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes," the indictment said.

He is accused of targeting female college athletes, according to the indictment said.

"He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history and physical characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners," prosecutors said.