Freeman family giving away 2 tickets to World Series as 'thank you' to fans

Earlier this summer, Freddie and Chelsea's son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its nerves, causing weakness, numbness and, in Max's case, paralysis.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After an incredibly emotional season for Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers first baseman and his family are thanking fans for all their support in a big way.

According to an Instagram post shared by Freeman and his wife Chelsea, they're giving away two tickets to a World Series game and a signed baseball.

"We are so thankful for your support and kindness to our family this season and want to give back to one of you," read the caption.

Earlier this summer, Freddie and Chelsea's son Max was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its nerves, causing weakness, numbness and, in Max's case, paralysis.

To enter the giveaway, you must follow Freeman and his wife on Instagram, tag three people and like and share the post.

The winner will be picked at random and will be announced this week.

