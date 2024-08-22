Get a first look at the new Hulu comedy in production now

Glen Powell sports a quirky disguise as 'Chad Powers' in a new comedy series

LOS ANGELES -- A first look at Hulu's newest half-hour comedy has just been released and it features Glen Powell as a hotshot quarterback.

Powell co-created the series with Michael Waldron and will executive produce alongside Eli Manning.

The series will be produced under the actor's production co-banner Barnstorm Productions.

The story follows "Russ Holliday," a football quarterback whose bad behavior nukes his college career. He then disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented "Chad Powers."

The show has just started production and a first look image features Powell in a humorous disguise walking on campus.

