'Good Morning America' unveils summer concert series featuring Dierks Bentley, G-Eazy and more

The concert series kicks off June 12 with New Kids on the Block.

Grab a cup of coffee and warm up your singing voice! "Good Morning America" is kicking off the summer with its 2025 concert series.

The series will feature BIA, Dierks Bentley, G-Eazy, Gloria Estefan, Good Charlotte, Laufey, Manuel Turizo, New Kids on the Block, Teyana Taylor and more.

The lineup begins with New Kids on the Block on Thursday, June 12, who will play the last concert ever in the iconic "GMA" Times Square Studio.

Then, on Friday, July 18, rapper BIA and multiplatinum selling artist G-Eazy will perform live in Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star game.

Country star Dierks Bentley, eight-time Grammy Award winner Gloria Estefan, rockstars Good Charlotte, Grammy Award-winning artist Laufey, Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Manuel Turizo and R &B star Teyana Taylor will join the show at the new "Good Morning America" downtown studio.

"We're thrilled to host this year's Summer Concert Series in our brand-new, state-of-the-art studio. It's an exciting chapter for us, and we can't wait to welcome incredible artists and our viewers into our home, right here in the heart of downtown Manhattan," said Simone Swink, senior executive producer of "Good Morning America."

2025 Summer Concert Series Lineup:

June 12 - New Kids on the Block (#NKOTBonGMA)

July 18 - BIA and G-Eazy (#BIAonGMA and #GEazyOnGMA)

Aug. 1 - Manuel Turizo (#ManuelTurizoOnGMA)

Aug. 8 - Good Charlotte (#GoodCharlotteOnGMA)

Aug. 15 - Laufey (#LaufeyOnGMA)

Aug. 22 - Gloria Estefan (#GloriaEstefanOnGMA)

Aug. 27 - Dierks Bentley (#DierksBentleyOnGMA)

Aug. 29 - Teyana Taylor (#TeyanaTaylorOnGMA)

