Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver State of the State address on Tuesday

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to give his annual State of the State address on Tuesday.

The pre-recorded speech will come just days after state leaders reached a budget agreement that closed a $47 billion shortfall in a $298 billion spending plan.

The address, originally scheduled for March, was delayed as the governor awaited the results of a ballot measure that he championed. He said Proposition 1, which was narrowly passed by voters, will transform the outdated mental health system and address the ongoing homelessness crisis.

The California Constitution requires the governor report to the state Legislature every year "on the condition of the State."

Newsom has attempted to reinvent the speech for modern audiences. He has tried devoting the entire speech to just one topic - homelessness in 2020 - and using Dodger Stadium during the pandemic to give exhausted residents a pep talk about "brighter days ahead."

You can watch Newsom's State of the State speech online at 10 am on the governor's YouTube or Facebook channels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.