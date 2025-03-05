Greenland 'cannot be bought,' PM says after Trump's speech to Congress

President Donald Trump vowed to keep up his campaign of "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy in an unyielding address before Congress.

The prime minister of Greenland warned President Donald Trump off his controversial ambition to acquire the territory, writing on social media Wednesday, "Greenland is ours."

Trump again expressed his desire to take control of the Arctic island -- which is a semiautonomous territory within Denmark -- in his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. America, he said, would acquire the strategic territory "one way or the other."

Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede dismissed Trump's remarks in a post to Facebook.

"Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders," he wrote. "We are not Americans, we are not Danes because we are Greenlanders. This is what the Americans and their leaders need to understand, we cannot be bought and we cannot be ignored."

"The future of the country will be determined by us in our country, of course," Egede added. "Greenland is ours. We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes, we are Kalaallit. The Americans and their leaders must understand that."

"We are not for sale and cannot be taken," Egede said. "The future is decided by us in Greenland."

Trump has expressed ambition to acquire Greenland since his first term. The mineral-rich island sits in the Arctic Circle along two potential shipping routes through the Arctic -- the Northwest Passage and the Transpolar Sea Route -- which are expected to become more navigable as climate change and warmer waters causes the retreat of Arctic sea ice.

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, Greenland was central to Trump's foreign policy remarks.

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said. "We will keep you safe. We will make you rich. And together we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."

The president said his administration was "working with everybody involved to try to get it."

"We need it really for international world security," he said. "And I think we're going to get it. One way or the other, we're going to get it."

Denmark has also dismissed any suggestion of transferring Greenland's sovereignty to the U.S.

In February, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, "Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale."

Frederiksen and officials in Greenland have suggested negotiations on an expanded U.S. military footprint on the island in response to Trump's bid to acquire the territory outright.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.