Heart-stopping moment van skids through railway barrier as train hurtles towards it | VIDEO

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. -- A resident in South Boston, Virginia, captured the moment a van breached a train crossing gate and narrowly avoided an oncoming train in mid July.

Footage filmed by Bob Brown on July 13 shows the Pepsi-branded van braking hard and skidding through the crossing gate arm on US Highway 58.

Video shows as the driver reverses, pauses, and proceeds forward, narrowly avoiding a collision with the steadily approaching train.

Brown posted the video on Facebook, where it garnered over 30,000 views.

"See crossing gates coming down think TRAIN. Hear horn blowing, think TRAIN," he wrote.

The driver was not injured, according to local reports, but was charged with "failure to obey signs and markings."