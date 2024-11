2 in custody after high-speed chase ends in crash at LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were taken into custody after a high-speed police chase ended in a crash at LAX.

The incident unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers were chasing a grey Infiniti that was speeding on the westbound 91 Freeway. The driver eventually made their way to LAX.

It ended when the driver collided with a large column outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Authorities said a pedestrian received minor injuries. Additional details were not available.