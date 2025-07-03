Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

Hollywood Walk of Fame invites 35 famous names to become part of the historic sidewalk of stars

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A wide and eclectic list of names will be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.The class includes 35 famous names, representing a show biz world that includes movies, television, music, the soap world, Broadway, comedy...and entertainers from as far away as India and Africa.

Fellow Walk of Famers Eugenio Derbez and Richard Blade took turns announcing the big news.

"Good Morning America" anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are just two of the stars who will be honored in 2026 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. and will have a rare double ceremony! Of course they are in the television category... along with Bradley Whitford, Noah Wyle, Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Geller, Melody Thomas Scott, Gordon Ramsey, and Lucero.

Entertainers who will be honored from the recording side of show business are: Air Supply, Bone Thugs and Harmony, Paulinho da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, the group Intocable, Angelique Kidjo, Lyle Lovett and LA's own born and bred Grammy nominee Josh Groban.

Oscar winner Rami Malek will be honored in the Motion Picture category. His long list of contemporaries who will also head to Hollywood: Timothee Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Keith David, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

There will also be two posthumous honors for special effects expert Carlo Ramboldi and producer/director Tony Scott.

In the Live Theatre category, Broadway superstar Lea Salonga will see her star unveiled, along with top-selling comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection.