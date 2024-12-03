Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair suspended 3 games for hit on Jaguars quarterback that led to concussion

HOUSTON, Texas -- The NFL has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair three games for his hit Sunday to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, announced the suspension Tuesday, adding that the league deemed the hit "unacceptable" and that Al-Shaair's "continued disregard" for rules governing player safety "will not be tolerated."

Al-Shaair was ejected in the second quarter of Houston's victory Sunday over Jacksonville after his violent blow to the sliding Lawrence's face mask caused the star quarterback to suffer a concussion.

SEE ALSO: Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes for hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence that led to concussion

"You were involved in a play that the (NFL) considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote Tuesday. "Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit -- movements consistent with what's referred to as the "fencing response," which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair.

Runyan said in his letter that Al-Shaair "proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask," and also added that after being ejected, the six-year veteran "removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone."

Last week, Al-Shaair was flagged and later fined $11,255 for a late hit out of bounds on Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. He also was fined $11,817 earlier this year after he punched Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson on the sideline in Week 2. That occurred during a scuffle that started after his hard shot on quarterback Caleb Williams near the sideline wasn't flagged.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL," Runyan wrote. "Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.