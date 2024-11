Huge fire engulfs residential compound in capital of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (KABC) -- A massive fire has been brought under control after burning for hours in the capital of the Philippines.

The blaze broke out Sunday morning in a shanty town district of Manila with thick smoke rising near the port. Fire and rescue units responded within an hour, and had it under control by mid-afternoon.

No casualties were reported and there's no word of any homes being destroyed so far.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.