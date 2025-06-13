2 cousins speak out after watching their fathers get arrested during ICE raids in downtown LA

"Not only are our families being broken apart as well as other families, even as we're speaking right now. ICE is everywhere."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two cousins whose family members were arrested by federal authorities in Los Angeles last week are speaking out after video of the incident went viral.

The video was posted on TikTok by America Ordoñez and has gotten millions of views.

It shows her and her cousin desperately trying to get the attention of their fathers as they're being arrested at their workplace in downtown.

"¡No firmes nada!" Ordoñez tells her father in the video, which translates to "Don't sign anything" in Spanish.

"I'm telling my dad that I love him, and not to sign any papers, and just for him to know his rights," she told Eyewitness News.

Many were moved to tears by the pain in Ordoñez's voice as she watched her father - chained at the knees and waist - tell her he loves her back as he's being handcuffed. He tells her everything is going to be ok and blows her a kiss.

"A lot of people have also been saying, like, 'Oh, not even one teardrop came out of him.' You know, like, he held his head very high, and that just shows a lot and like, who he is as a person," said Ordoñez.

Ordoñez and Katia Garcia set up GoFundMe accounts for legal aid, but said communication with their fathers has been limited.

"I want him to know that I'm praying for him every day, and I hope that his health is still in good condition, because he was getting sick and he needed help and treatment," said Garcia.

The two young women are raising awareness about the arrest of their fathers and an uncle, saying they're hard workers who've been in the garment industry for a long time. The two say they're heartbroken, not just for their own families.

"Not only are our families being broken apart as well as other families, even as we're speaking right now. ICE is everywhere," said Ordoñez.

This week, the cousins are marking special dates, including Ordoñez's sister's birthday and Garcia's high school graduation.

"He never missed any of my school events. He was always there," said Garcia of her father. "He made sure to make an appearance at all of them, and this one is one of the biggest accomplishments that he won't be there."

They thank everyone who has supported them and are focusing on being a source of strength for their family.

"We want you to stay strong," said Ordoñez. "We miss you so much, but yeah, we got everything covered. Don't worry about it, just keep your head high, and everything will be ok. You'll be back home with us soon."