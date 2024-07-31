Irvine's Great Park targeted by vandals on e-bikes, police say; suspects sought

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Vandals on e-bikes targeted Irvine's Great Park last week, causing damage inside a restroom that included a small arson fire, authorities said Tuesday.

"Over the past year, the Bosque area of the Great Park has experienced increased vandalism. Around July 24, a restroom was damaged, and skid marks consistent with e-bikes were left on the ground," the Irvine Police Department said in a statement posted on social media, which included photos of the damage.

The suspects also committed an arson by burning materials in the sink, investigators said.

The park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd, just east of the 5 and 133 freeways.

Evidence indicates that e-bikes damaged grass and playground safety surfacing, according to police.

"If you see people damaging our parks, pathways, or any property, please contact us immediately," the Police Department said, asking anyone with information about the crimes to email ipdpio@cityofirvine.org.