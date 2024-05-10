WATCH VIDEOS

Upcoming report from Biden admin does not conclude Israel violated law in Gaza: Sources

A U.S. official said the report is highly critical of some of Israel's actions.

ByShannon K. Crawford and Benjamin Siegel ABCNews logo
Friday, May 10, 2024 7:21PM
An upcoming report from the Biden administration does not conclude that Israel violated international or U.S. law in Gaza.

WASHINGTON -- An upcoming report from the Biden administration examining Israel's use of American-supplied arms does not conclude that the country violated international or U.S. law in Gaza, according to two sources familiar with the assessment, which has not yet been released.

Despite these findings, a U.S. official added that the report is still highly critical of some of the actions Israel has taken through the course of its military campaign against Hamas.

RELATED: President Biden says US will not supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah

FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden, Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

