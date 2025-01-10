President Joe Biden to deliver prime-time farewell to nation on Wednesday from Oval Office

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation Wednesday from the Oval Office, five days before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

The president's remarks at 8 p.m. Eastern are set to be his last significant opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before he leaves office at noon Jan. 20. They will follow a speech Monday at the State Department, where he will deliver an address focused on his foreign policy legacy.

SEE ALSO: Biden cancels trip to Italy, meant as final foreign visit of presidency, as fires rage in California

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier Friday that Biden would reflect on his "50-plus years as a public official."

"He has some thoughts on the future, not just of the country, but how this country moves forward as a leader, when you think about global events, important global issues, and certainly he will lay that out," she said.