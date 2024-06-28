Biden holds campaign rally in North Carolina hours after faltering debate performance

It's not clear if he will address the debate during Friday's event.

President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh immediately following the debate Thursday night against Donald Trump in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh immediately following the debate Thursday night against Donald Trump in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh immediately following the debate Thursday night against Donald Trump in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden will be in Raleigh immediately following the debate Thursday night against Donald Trump in Atlanta.

Political watchers will be keeping a close eye on President Joe Biden Friday as he holds a campaign rally Friday after Thursday night's presidential debate in what was designed to follow up on an expected strong performance.

The rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, is expected to draw a large crowd. It is unknown if the president will address how he stumbled with his answers and had a hoarse voice at the beginning of his matchup against former President Donald Trump.

SEE ALSO: Next Biden-Trump presidential debate will be in September on ABC

5 takeaways from striking Biden-Trump presidential debate

Biden told reporters immediately after the debate that he had a sore throat and didn't have concerns about his performance.

"It's hard to debate a liar," he said.

When the president and First Lady Jill Biden landed in Raleigh early Friday morning they were greeted at the tarmac by prominent North Carolina Democrats, including State Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, and about 250 supporters.

SEE ALSO: Fact-checking the first 2024 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, center, and first lady Jill Biden, second from right, pay for a purchase as they greet supporters at a Waffle House in Marietta, Ga., Friday, June 28, 2024. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden spent time speaking with the supporters and took photos with them before he left the airport.

Following the Raleigh rally, the president will head to New York City to deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, the first LGBTQIA+ visitor center within the National Park system.

Biden will end his day with a closed-door campaign reception in New York.