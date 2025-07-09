Join the LA Rams for WalkUnitedLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles will host WalkUnitedLA on Sunday, July 20, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

This year's walk honors the five-month anniversary of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that occurred in January this year.

Proceeds from WalkUnitedLA will benefit thousands of Los Angelenos by rebuilding and strengthening back the community, helping students through college mentorship and resources, and securing affordable housing.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, will be our honorary chairs for this year's walk. Los Angeles cheerleaders and mascot, Rampage, will also be in attendance.

Attendees will expect to walk alongside others in the community for this family-friendly event, and there will be fundraising incentives for those who participate.

The first 20 individuals who raise $500 will receive two passes to an exclusive Rams training camp VIP experience on Saturday, July 26, at Loyola Marymount University.

The top 10 individual fundraisers will earn a photo opportunity with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on event day.

The top two fundraising teams will earn a photo opportunity with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on event day. There will be a maximum of 10 team members per photo with their professional photographer.

There will be a Rams Kids Zone, food trucks, music, and much more.

Parking and registration open at 6 a.m., and the program is open from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Runners are expected to begin around 9 a.m., and walkers 15 minutes after.

United Way of Greater LA has been helping Los Angelenos since 2007 in support of ending poverty and supporting individuals and communities in Los Angeles. Over the years, more than 130,000 people across Los Angeles County have raised more than $11 million.

For more information or to register, click here.